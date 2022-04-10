Grace Community Church Español opened its doors to the community Saturday with a yard sale benefiting Jackson Elementary School.
Church member Wilmarys Mora said through the yard sale, Grace Español is able to make a new connection in the community while also helping less fortunate children at Jackson Elementary.
“We really want to reach out to people here in Tyler, Texas. We want to invite them to come to our church. We want to meet them. We want to let them know who we are and that we are a diverse community,” Mora said. “We want to know everybody here in Tyler and show them love.”
Grace Español partnered with Chapel Hill ISD to make deeper connections within the community and help “one of the most important groups in our city: children,” said Pastor Edgar Galdámez.
Galdámez said in the beginning, the church knew it wanted to have a yard sale to let community members know it is there to serve them; be generous and sell items that are used but in good condition; and help a particular group in or around the city.
Specifically, Galdámez said church members discussed being able to help a local school provide resources to children in need.
With that criteria in mind, Jackson Elementary was a good fit, he said.
“We do have a unique population,” said school Principal Judy Carpenter. “We do have several students who could use a little extra help. ... We’re just really thankful that they even thought about us because there's so many campuses that they could have reached out to and organizations they could have chosen."
This new partnership is one Jackson Elementary is excited about, Carpenter said. The parents and those who work with the Head Start program are especially excited, she added.
“We realize there is a high level of poverty, and that's what really motivated us,” Galdámez said. “... We need to do more to reach out. We need to be more aware that there are a lot of kids in our schools who have needs that they hardly are able to meet.”