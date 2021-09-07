Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he's calling a third special legislative session to convene later this month to address legislative redistricting and stopping students from competing in athletic competitions for the sex opposite to their sex at birth.
Abbott said the session will convene on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. with five agenda items identified.
"The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers," Abbott said. "In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans."
Agenda items include legislation concerning the apportionment of the state of Texas into districts used to elect members of the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate, the State Board of Education, and the United States House of Representatives and providing appropriations from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a federal law designed to combat the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbott also prioritized legislation similar to Senate Bill 29 that passed by the Texas Senate in the 87th Legislature's regular session. The bill would disallow a student from competing in University Interscholastic League athletic competitions designated for the sex opposite to the student's sex at birth.
He also seeking legislation on whether or not any state or local governmental entities in Texas can require an individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. If a vaccine were to be required, the legislation would address exemptions that should apply to such a mandate.
Abbott is also focusing on legislation that would make unlawful restraint of a dog a criminal offense. During the regular session, he vetoed the legislation that was known as Senate Bill 474, but he said this bill in the special session should address the concerns expressed in his veto statement.