Gov. Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor on Monday Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He announced the state will no longer participate in the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program beginning June 26.
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said. “According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits. That assessment does not include the voluminous jobs that typically are not listed, like construction and restaurant jobs. In fact, there are nearly 60% more jobs open (and listed) in Texas today than there was in February 2020, the month before the Pandemic hit Texas.”
Abbott's announcement said current job openings are good paying jobs. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, almost 45% of posted jobs offer wages more than $15.50 per hour. About 76% pay more than $11.50 per hour, and only 2% of posted jobs pay around the minimum wage.
Abbott's statement said with the state 100%, the focus must be on helping unemployed Texans connect with over a million job openings, instead of paying unemployment benefits to remain off the employment rolls.
A high level of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed is another reason for the decision to remove the federal benefits, according to Abbott.
"Fraudulent unemployment claims rob taxpayer money and do nothing to help the unemployed," Abbott's announcement read.
TWC states 18% or 800,000 of all claims for unemployment benefits during the pandemic are confirmed or suspected to be fraudulent. These claims total $10.4 billion, if all claims had been paid.
Federal law requires at least 30 days must pass after notification to the secretary of labor. As a result, the effective date for Texas will be June 26.