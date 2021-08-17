Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.
Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner issued a statement about Abbott's diagnosis. Miner said in the statement Abbott was fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," Miner's statement read. "Gov. Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Gov. Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment."
Miner said Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health and currently experiencing no symptoms. His wife and Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.
"Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified," Miner said.