Texans will no longer need a license to carry a handgun starting Sept. 1 after Gov. Greg Abbott signed state Rep. Matt Schaefer's permitless carry bill into law Wednesday.
House Bill 1927 removes the requirement for Texans to get a license to carry handguns except for those not allowed to carry a firearm based on state or federal law.
Schaefer, R-Tyler, who represents most of Smith County in the Texas House of Representatives, said Wednesday Abbott gave his signature for HB 1927. He said this makes Texas the 21st state to allow handguns to be carried by "law-abiding citizens age 21 and up."
"I believe that the right to defend yourself and your family is given to us by God," Schaefer said in a statement on Wednesday. "The Second Amendment stands to ensure that right can be exercised, and infringements contrary to that right must be removed. Laws only constrain law-abiding citizens. Fools and criminals don’t care what laws we pass. My faith is with law-abiding Texans."
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, who stated he was 100% in favor of the bill becoming law, was among the over 170 people who testified both for and against HB 1927 in April while the bill was discussed in the legislature.
Smith said Smith County deputies have a 15-minute response time when traveling to rural parts of the county, and this bill would improve citizens’ ability to protect themselves.
“The ability to carry a gun … it’s all well and good to be able to carry a gun in your house and in your vehicle,” Smith said during his testimony in April. “We have a 15-minute response in the rural part of Smith County. We can’t help you when you need the help. If you’re outside your car, you can’t call timeout and go back to your car and get your firearm.”
According to the Texas Tribune, a ceremonial signing ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Prior to HB 1927, Texans have been required to have a license to carry handguns openly or concealed.
The Tribune said applicants had to submit fingerprints, complete four to six hours of training and pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency test. A license is not required to openly carry a rifle in public in Texas.
"Defending the Second Amendment is my basic duty. But when do we actually restore freedoms that were lost? The answer in Texas is now," Schaefer said. "Thank you to every citizen who called, wrote, and let their voices be heard to make sure constitutional carry became law in Texas!"
The Tribune reported Wednesday that before the bill was approved in the legislature, the Senate added several amendments to address concerns by law enforcement groups that opposed permitless carry, worried it would endanger officers and make it easier for criminals to get guns.
Legislators' compromise also preserved a Senate amendment enhancing the criminal penalties for felons and family violence offenders caught carrying. The Senate also added a requirement that the Texas Department of Public Safety offer a free online course on gun safety, according to the Tribune.