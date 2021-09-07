While in Tyler on Tuesday to sign voting legislation, Gov. Greg Abbott also addressed the recently passed abortion restriction law, saying Texas will work diligently to "eliminate rape."
Senate Bill 8, also known as the "heartbeat" law, took effect on Sept. 1 and bans abortion six weeks into a pregnancy and onward. It also allows people to file a lawsuit against the physician who provided the abortion and possibly receive up to $10,000 in court.
In response to a question regarding rape and abortion limitations, Abbott said abortion can be completed before six weeks into a pregnancy, and that state of Texas officials work hard to stop rapists.
"Rape is a crime and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going after them, arresting them and getting them off the streets," Abbott said. "The number one goal is to eliminate rape so that no woman, no person will be a victim of rape."
He added that the state will provide support to victims of rape and also help women after they've given birth to the child.
Regarding mask mandates in schools, Abbott said the person to make a decision for using a mask should be the child's parent. He previously issued an order that governmental entities and schools cannot require masks.
Despite an executive order banning mask mandates in schools, several districts, including some in East Texas, have issued temporary masking requirements for students and staff. Area districts with mask mandates include Chapel Hill ISD and Longview ISD.
"What the state standard does is it prioritizes who must be prioritized and that is a parent," he said. "Every parent has the right to decide whether or not their child will or will not wear a mask. A parent knows far better than an educator or some other government bureaucrat whether or not a mask is right for a child."
He said some school districts are adamantly for or against mask mandates, and he's asking the Texas Supreme Court to issue an opinion on the matter.
"That is exactly why it is appropriate for the Texas Supreme Court to decide this issue, so we don’t have a patchwork decision-making process across the state of Texas, instead, we have uniformity across the state of Texas," Abbott said.