Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that governmental entities, such as counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials, will soon not be able to require mask wearing.
Beginning this Friday, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or a limitation inconsistent with Abbott’s executive order could face a fine of up to $1,000.
After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor across Texas public schools can be required to wear a mask while on campus, according to Abbott’s order.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he’s advocated for people to make their own choices on how to defend themselves against COVID-19.
“As has been my view throughout this pandemic, I believe personal responsibility and healthy individual choices have been and will continue to be the best way to defend against the coronavirus pandemic,” Moran said in a statement Tuesday. “The governor’s order today does not alter that view at all, and I encourage local individuals and businesses to continue to make decisions best for them, their families and their businesses.”
Abbott’s announcement said state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails are all exempt from this executive order regarding local mask mandates.
“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Abbott said. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”
According to the Texas Tribune, 30% of Texans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the vast majority of children are unvaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine was approved last week for children as young as 12.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor places.
In a statement, Ovidia Molina, head of the Texas State Teachers Association, said Abbott should have waited until the CDC issued updated guidance on masks for the 2021-22 school year. Molina noted some Texas school districts have ended their mask requirements, but she said the association believes “that also is ill-advised,” the Tribune reported.
Schools across East Texas, such as Tyler, Lindale, Bullard, Troup, Whitehouse, Chapel Hill and Brownsboro ISDs, voted to end their masking requirements on campus.
“The health and safety of our students, educators and communities must remain our first priority as we attempt to emerge from this pandemic,” Molina told the Tribune.