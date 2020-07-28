Virus Outbreak Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the categories of medical surge facilities and Level 5 of maintaining staffed beds during a press conference at Texas Department of Public Safety, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Abbott insisted Tuesday that Texas' health care system can handle the record-high number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state as it aggressively pushes to reopen its economy. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

 Ricardo B. Brazziell

Voters in November will have more time to cast their ballot. 

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Monday extending the early voting period by nearly a week. Early voting will be held Oct. 13 through Oct. 30. 

Abbott also expanded the period that mail-in ballots can be delivered in person to the early voting clerk's office to allow prior to and on Election Day. 

"As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus," Abbott said. "By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19."

Tags

Reporter

I came to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in September 2019. I report on crime, courts, breaking news and various events in Tyler and East Texas.

Recommended for you