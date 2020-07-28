Voters in November will have more time to cast their ballot.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Monday extending the early voting period by nearly a week. Early voting will be held Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.
Abbott also expanded the period that mail-in ballots can be delivered in person to the early voting clerk's office to allow prior to and on Election Day.
"As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus," Abbott said. "By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19."