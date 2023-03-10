Governor Greg Abbott drew a packed house Thursday to Grace Community School’s gymnasium as part of Parent Empowerment Night.
“One thing that you learn on the pathway, you almost know immediately when you walk on a campus, whether or not that is a good quality campus, or it has problems,” Abbott said. “The moment we entered the doors tonight, I could tell that this is an outstanding, educational institution.”
Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, the program brings parents, education leaders and elected officials together to discuss expanding parental rights in their children’s education in Texas.
“Nobody knows the path to their own child’s success than the parent,” Abbott said.
As part of his crusade for parent empowerment, the Governor has been traveling across the state, praising schools for their success and promoting his school choice plan.
“We can improve public education while empowering parents at the same time,” he said to the crowd.
The Governor noted the way to empower parents with the ability to choose the best education option for their child is by expanding school choice options available through state-funded Education Savings Accounts to all Texas students.
The Governor pledged to pay for ESAs out of the general fund rather than the education budget.
“Under the school choice program, all public schools will be fully funded for every student,” Abbott said. “We will ensure that public education will have the resources they need to educate our kids– that’s one of our goals. But the fact is, we’ve seen remarkable success from school choice programs, education saving accounts in other states. Kids and parents in Texas deserve the same.”
The Governor discussed working with the Texas Legislature this session not only to continue providing more funding for public education and teacher pay raises, but also to empower parents to be the primary decision makers in their child’s education.
“In Texas, we believe in freedom,” Abbott said. “When you think about it, there may be no more profound freedom that is actually necessary than the freedom of parents being empowered to make the best decisions for their child.”
Governor Abbott also highlighted the importance of parents being able to access their child’s curriculum, school libraries, and what is being taught.
“Why should a parent relinquish that power to somebody else that can - and in some cases, has - steered a parent’s child down the wrong pathway?”
Abbott said that Texans believe in freedom and that the most important freedom is a parent's freedom over their child’s education.
“We will not use your taxpayer dollars to teach your kids to hate our country or disrespect our flag,” Abbott said.
He also began pushing back against a “woke agenda” in schools: “Schools should not be pushing woke agendas, our schools should be used for education and not indoctrination,” Abbott said.
“I am here just to celebrate parents,” said Mandy Drogin, Campaign Manager for Next Generation Texas, a project of the Texas Public Policy Foundation. “I am passionate about my kids and I know every parent across the state of Texas is just as passionate about their children as I am for mine.”
According to Drogin, there are many families who often feel ‘trapped’ in underperforming schools but it is all the more reason parents should be able to make choices.
“How do we preserve the values of the heartland? How do we make Texas strong and great for my children and everyone else's?”
Drogin said that regardless of their income or any other factors, parents should have the option for their children to go to the school that best suits their needs.
“We have amazing public schools, we have amazing private schools. Parents know their children best and we have to make sure that every parent has the option to select the learning environment that best meets their child’s needs.”
Karen Davis, a mom of two, 13-year-old and an 8-and-a-half-year-old, students of Grace Community schools, said that it was important for parents to work together to make positive changes and transparency.
“I am still reading and learning about everything,” she said, “But it’s great to see that Governor Abbott is trying to move things in the right direction.”