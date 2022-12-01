Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Taylor Heaton to the 475th Judicial District Court in Smith County.
This move is effective Jan. 1 for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
Heaton, of Tyler, is judge of the County Court at Law 2 in Smith County. Previously, he served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for over 12 years.
He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. He previously served as president, vice president, treasurer, and board member for the Smith County Young Lawyers Association.
Additionally, he served as a board member of the Smith County Habitat for Humanity and currently serves as a Deacon for Bethel Bible Church. Heaton received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s School of Law.
The 475th District Court will be the fifth district court in the county and will begin operations in January, according to county officials. Prior to this, the county hadn’t added a new district court since 1977.
State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, who represents the majority of Smith County in the Texas House of Representatives, authored House Bill 3774, signed by Abbott in June 2021, after working with county officials about the need for another court.
“Courts exist to ensure justice for our citizens,” Schaefer previously said. “When the courts get overworked and cases stack up, our citizens expect their elected representatives to act. I am thankful that my request for a new district court for Smith County is close to becoming a reality. Now is the time for a new court, and I am grateful that the Commissioners Court supports this effort.”
Then-Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman shared their support of HB 3774 in front of the House of Representatives during this year’s legislative session.
“This new district court is a step in the right direction in addressing the needs of Smith County’s growing population,” Putman previously said. “It will enable our prosecutors, judges and public servants to move cases more efficiently and effectively. We are grateful to Rep. Matt Schaefer and Sen. Bryan Hughes’ effort to make this court happen.”
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, authored a companion bill to HB 3774 in the state Senate.
Smith County has four other district courts, including the 7th, 114th, 241st and 321st district courts. The 7th, 114th, 241st preside over civil and criminal felony cases, while the 321st District Court presides over family law cases.
According to the county’s statement regarding the bill’s passage, county officials believe the new district court will reduce the jail population of people charged with felonies and those currently awaiting trial. Currently, hundreds of Smith County Jail inmates are awaiting felony trials, and only district courts have the power to handle felony cases.