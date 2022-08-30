Goodwill of East Texas is continuing its company mission by providing educational opportunities for the community.
Goodwill recently launched its GoodTech Academy, which provides IT training that can help residents land jobs in the field or further their careers.
The academy was officially introduced to the community last week at a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The administration building on West Locust had been a Safeway Grocery Store, purchased and renovated to fit the needs of the nonprofit at that time.
In 2018, Goodwill Industries International chose Goodwill of East Texas’ proposal to start an IT incubator to provide IT courses to the public. Later that year, the organization was awarded grants from private funders, Accenture and Google to develop technology tracks.
In 2019, major renovations began to include GoodTech Academy. The renovations were completed in 2021. However, the ribbon cutting was delayed due to COVID concerns, until now, according to Community Engagement & Development Director La'Keidra Lincoln.
Lincoln said she was excited to see the academy come to Tyler.
“GoodTech Academy brings IT training to the heart of the city,” she said. “The training and certifications earned through GoodTech furthers the Goodwill mission of putting people to work.”
GoodTech Academy offers everything from basic computer skills to CompTIA certification courses, Lincoln said.
"An individual could learn to turn their computer on or receive a certification in cybersecurity. All these opportunities are available with Goodwill and GoodTech,” Lincoln said.
Lincoln said while the renovations modernized the building, the biggest renovation was the addition of the academy.
Courses are designed to help students prepare for the certifications for CompTIA, Network, Security and Cybersecurity Analyst.
Upon completion students will have the knowledge required to: assemble components based on customer requirements; install, configure and maintain devices, PCs and software for end users; understand the basics of networking and security and forensics; properly and safely diagnose, resolve and document common hardware and software issues; apply troubleshooting skills; provide appropriate customer support; understand the basics of virtualization, desktop imaging and deployment
For more information or to apply, visit the GoodTech Academy website page.