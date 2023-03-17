The Goodman-LeGrand Museum, located at 624 N. Broadway Ave., is hosting its third annual antique quilt display beginning Saturday and lasting through April 15.
Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The display includes a quilt from the 1830s and an 1880s quilt owned by the Goodman family. The quilts range from the 1830s to the 1950s and are displayed throughout the home. This year special Amish and Mennonite quilts are included in the display.
Admission is free, but a suggested $3 donation per person will go toward the day-to-day operation of the museum. Groups of 10 or more the fee is $3 per person. All donations are greatly appreciated.
For more information, call Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman Museum supervisor at (903) 531-1286.
The Goodman LeGrand home was originally built in 1859 as a one-story, four-room house, and it was established on a nine-acre wooded parcel of land. In 1940, Sallie Goodman donated the home to the City of Tyler, with instructions to maintain it as a museum. A Texas Historic Landmark since 1964, the well-manicured grounds cover almost an entire city block. It was the first property in Smith County listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2010, it was designated a Historic Site by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). To learn more, visit www.TylerParksandRec.org.