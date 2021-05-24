The Goodman-LeGrand Museum will begin Phase 1 renovations, which includes foundation work through this Thursday. The museum will be closed to the public during this time.
Renovation funds for this project have been raised through private gifts and donations, grant funds and Historic Tyler Inc.
The five phases of the restoration project will require approximately $827,600 to complete. The projects are estimated to be completed in 2024. Private gifts and grants are being sought at this time to help preserve this historic home. Anyone interested in donating to fund the projects can visit the Friends of the Goodman webpage.
For more information, call Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman Museum supervisor at (903) 531-1286.