Two dogs are safe after a good Samaritan rushed into a house fire Sunday night near the corner of Lawndale Drive and Sunnybrook Drive in Tyler.
Tyler Fire Department Senior Capt. Jeff Tucker said a motorcyclist was passing by and noticed the flames in the garage of the home just before 5:30 p.m.
The biker called the fire department, and rushed into the house to check to see if anybody was inside. The homeowners were not there at the time of the blaze, but the good Samaritan did extract two dogs from the house, Tucker said.
"We were very fortunate that a citizen driving by on their motorcycle saw the fire," he said. "He kicked the door in and went through the house to see if anybody was there. Luckily no one was there, so no one was injured. He was able to get two dogs out of the house."
An initial investigation shows a downed power line sparked flames in the yard of the house. The fire was believed to originate in the garage. The garage of the house received a majority of the structural damage. However, smoke damage is prevalent throughout the house.
The firefighters got the fire controlled to the garage area within about 15 to 20 minutes, he added.
Tucker said no foul play is suspected. Once fire crews control hot spots, the investigation into the cause will begin.