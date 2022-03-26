This pretty girl’s name is Maple. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Maple has the most beautiful golden red coat and striking gold eyes that look right through you. This girl needs an active family with a big back yard to run and play in. Maple has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Maple will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For additional information on adopting Maple call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.