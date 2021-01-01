The final chance to keep Donald J. Trump as president may have ended on Friday night in a Tyler court.
United States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle ruled “neither Congressman (Louie) Gohmert, nor the nominee-electors have standing here ... the court therefore DISMISSES the case without prejudice.”
Gohmert, R-Tyler, was attempting to have Vice President Mike Pence cast a vote to keep Trump as president despite the Electoral College and popular vote victory by challenger Joe Biden (302 to 232 electoral votes).
Gohmert was filing with several Republican party officials in Arizona, as they feel the voting was not accurate. However, the judge said the votes were “certified” and said Pence is not responsible in this lawsuit.
The 13-page decision filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division was made by a Trump-appointed judge. Kernodle was nominated to his position by President Trump on Jan. 23, 2018, and was confirmed by the Senate later that year in October.
Friday afternoon, Pence requested the court’s denial of Gohmert’s lawsuit, as Gohmert and fellow plaintiffs stated the U.S. Constitution, “empowered the vice president to take control of the proceeding and resolve disputes” and the relief sought by the plaintiffs is “easily crafted.”
Gohmert stated when a dispute arises regarding the electors, the vice president, as the president of the U.S. Senate, shall determine a solution.
The reason Kernodle was asking for responses from Pence and Gohmert on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day was because the deadline to certify the election is Jan. 6. Gohmert felt it was still possible for the federal court to address the constitutionality of the Electoral Count Act and its application to the 2020 election.
In Pence’s filing on Thursday, his counsel called Gohmert’s lawsuit an attempt to give the vice president discretion over the electoral count and he said that attempt is a “walking legal contradiction.”
Pence requested a denial of the plaintiffs’ emergency request for relief because the “plaintiffs’ request does not properly lie against the vice president,” citing the Senate and House of Representatives as the proper defendants in the case.
In response, Gohmert said the plaintiffs are seeking declaratory and injunctive relief against an unconstitutional statute, which they say is the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
Regarding the “walking legal contradiction” comment, Gohmert said Pence is the presiding officer who will use the Twelfth Amendment or the Electoral Count Act; therefore, Pence is “an entirely reasonable person to seek to enjoin” in the lawsuit.
Gohmert also asked that the court allow the plaintiffs to amend its complaints and list other defendants, such as the House and Senate parliamentarians or the United States, if needed.
Also in Friday’s filing, Gohmert and the others claimed non-legislative actors in contested states “systematically eroded ballot-integrity measures like signature or witness requirements and registration or mail-in deadlines” to a point, where the plaintiffs say a state could not determine a winner because “legal (votes) have been commingled with illegal ones.”
Prior to filing his reply, Gohmert and the plaintiffs requested an hour delay and cited their counsel encountering “numerous technical incompatibilities in the software versions between Google Docs and Microsoft Word resulting in editing difficulties and text problems.”