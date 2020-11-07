While Joe Biden was celebrating in Delaware his victory as president on Saturday, U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert of Tyler remained in Philadelphia to discuss the counted ballots.
Here is the video:
Gohmert, a Republican, said, "Oh sure, they allowed people in (to watch votes being counted in Pennsylvania), but all of those who were supposed to be poll watchers said they were so far away they couldn't verify things being done."
Gohmert added, "The only way you would act like that is if you were hiding something."
On Friday, Gohmert tweeted he was in Philadelphia and said "voter fraud is rampant" there, and he wondered where the Justice Department is.
Gohmert, who was re-elected to serve an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, has long been a strong supporter of President Trump.
He voted against a resolution on Sept. 29 that would "reaffirm the commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power" if Trump lost.
Gohmert was one of five to vote against the resolution in a 397-5 vote.