U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) speaks to attendees at the 2021 Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Tyler Memorial Park at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Gohmert will be in Tyler on Wednesday night for a meet and greet at a Grassroots America meeting.

 Tyler Morning Telegraph File

Grassroots America has set a meet and greet with U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert on Wednesday as he continues his race to become the next Texas attorney general.

A reception with refreshments starts at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave. Gohmert is set to speak from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Grassroots America – We the People has endorsed Gohmert in the March 1 Republican primary election. Campaigns signs will be available.

There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. There will be no reserved seating.

 
 

