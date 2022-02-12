Grassroots America has set a meet and greet with U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert on Wednesday as he continues his race to become the next Texas attorney general.
A reception with refreshments starts at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave. Gohmert is set to speak from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Grassroots America – We the People has endorsed Gohmert in the March 1 Republican primary election. Campaigns signs will be available.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. There will be no reserved seating.