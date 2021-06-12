U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert says he was being sarcastic when he asked a U.S. Forest Service representative during a congressional hearing if it’s possible to change the orbit of the Earth and moon to combat climate change.
Gohmert’s question has drawn national attention and criticism, including on late-night television and elsewhere.
According to an article in The Hill, the Tyler Republican was speaking to Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief of the National Forest System, during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing Wednesday.
“I understand from what’s been testified to the Forest Service and the (Bureau of Land Management), you want very much to work on the issue of climate change,” Gohmert said to Eberlien.
Gohmert said an immediate past director of NASA told him that orbits of the moon and the Earth were changing as well as the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
“Is there anything that the National Forest Service or (Bureau of Land Management) can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun?” Gohmert asked Eberlien. “Obviously they would have profound effects on our climate.”
Eberlien responded by saying she would have to “follow up” with Gohmert about his question.
“Well, if you figure out a way that you in the Forest Service can make that change, I’d like to know,” he responded.
Gohmert said in a statement issued Friday that people criticizing his question “aren’t getting my East Texas sarcasm.”
“One of the great things about East Texas is the vast resource of common sense, including an understanding of sarcasm,” he said. “President Biden indicated that he wants to be part of international climate deals, which actually hamstring our economy, send money from the U.S. to other countries, and all while pollution continues to pour out of China and India unabated. The climate has never stopped changing and will not stop changing, but the legitimate question is whether or not actions of humanity truly cause ongoing changes.
He said it’s arrogant for people to believe we can “prevent the orbit of either Earth or moon from varying at this time with our current abilities. According to some articles on the subject, we’re told the orbits have been changing for millions of years. Now that truly does have to have an effect on our climate.
“For anyone who did not pick up on sarcasm as an advanced method of pointing out significant irony, please know that I do not anticipate that there is any agency or department of the United States government that is going to be correcting any changes in Earth’s orbit ... any time soon.”