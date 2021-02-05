U.S Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, has been fined for not going through the required metal detectors in the House floor inside the U.S. Capitol building.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Gohmert was one of two representatives fined for avoiding metal detectors. Under a newly approved rule, if a person doesn't undergo the security screening in the House they have to pay a $5,000 fee for a first offense and $10,000 for any subsequent offenses out of the lawmaker's salary.
In a statement Friday night, Gohmert said he plans to appeal the fine and take whatever action is necessary, "especially considering this policy is unconstitutional."
He said he's complied with the new policy that he considers "unconstitutional" for weeks. On Thursday, he said he complied with the rule to enter the House session, and he went to restroom before the debate.
"At no time until yesterday did anyone mention the need to be wanded after entering the restroom directly in front of the guards. The three main entrances have metal detectors, but the House floor entrance from the Speakers’ Lobby does not. Originally I had gone around the metal detectors a few times until it was mandated. I have been complying for weeks since," Gohmert said in his statement. "I explained to the Capitol Police officer that I had never been required to be screened again from the restroom immediately by the House floor since the metal detectors had been in place at the other doors. I said they had witnessed me walk the few feet to the men’s room, enter and take the few steps back. No one ever mentioned or made that a requirement until yesterday."
Gohmert said he was surprised to see that he was fined after "complying with the metal detector requirement despite the constitutional issue."
"Unlike in the movie The Godfather, there are no toilets with tanks where one could hide a gun, so my reentry onto the House floor should have been a non-issue," he said.
He cited Article 1, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution stating that members of Congress cannot be detained on the way to or from a session of the House.
"This fine has nothing to do with following the rules and everything to do with furthering the Democrats’ never ending scheme to demonize and punish their political opponents," Gohmert said. "Nonetheless, I have been trying to comply, but it gets difficult to do so when Democrats keep changing the rules and their enforcement."