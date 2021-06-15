U.S Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, has joined a congressman from Georgia in a lawsuit that claims using metal detectors to screen House members is unconstitutional and unfairly directed toward Republicans.
Gohmert and U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., filed the lawsuit Sunday in federal court in Washington against House Sergeant at Arms William Walker and House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor.
In a statement, Gohmert said the metal detectors and magnetometers are an "unprecedented power grab by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi."
Gohmert and Clyde were fined in February for avoiding metal detectors on the House floor. Gohmert's appeal to the House Ethics Committee was later denied.
Under a House resolution, if a person doesn’t undergo the security screening in the House, the sergeant at arms can impose a $5,000 fee for a first offense and $10,000 for any subsequent offenses, taken out of a lawmaker’s salary.
On Feb. 4, Gohmert said he complied with the rule to enter the House session and later went to the restroom before debate.
In the lawsuit, Gohmert and Clyde claim the House resolution, also known as the screening rule, is imposed on Republican members of Congress, not Democrats. The lawsuit accuses several Democratic members of Congress, including Pelosi, of violating the rule but not receiving a fine.
According to the Associated Press, the No. 3 House Democratic leader, Rep. Jim Clyburn, was fined $5,000 in April after Capitol police reported he avoided being screened before entering the House chamber. Gohmert's lawsuit does not mention Clyburn being fined.
Gohmert noted that the Constitution "mandates that a member of Congress cannot be detained on the way to the House chamber for a session and it is even more important that members not be intentionally impeded from voting on behalf of the over 700,000 constituents we represent."
He added that the 27th Amendment forbids withholding or amending a Congress member's salary in the same congressional session.
"The chief administrative officer of the House seeks to illegally withhold funds from my salary because of the speaker’s desire to manipulate and hold members of Congress hostage to her whims, especially members of the opposing party," Gohmert said in his statement. “The installation of magnetometers at the House chamber door and the charging of a fine is a blatant attempt to bully House members and disrupt good order for the purpose of political 'optics.'"
The lawsuit states the screening rule has prevented Republican members of the House from representing their constituents by "delaying them from reaching the House chamber in time to vote."
Gohmert said Tuesday the purpose of the lawsuit is to rein in Pelosi's "power grab." He noted that he would understand the rule if there were threats made between members of Congress, but that hasn't been the case.
"People should not get the wrong impression that 'gee I think I'm too good to go through metal detectors.' I go through metal detectors usually at least twice a week (such as) on planes," Gohmert said. "I go through metal detectors all over the place at the entrance of the Capitol. But never in history has there ever been any kind of screening like that for members of Congress going on the House floor."
In the lawsuit, Gohmert and Clyde request a judgment stating a House member declining a security screening before entering the House chamber is not engaging in disorderly behavior. They also ask that Walker or others acting under his authority cannot inhibit or delay House members from attending sessions, except for treason, felony or breach of the peace. The legislators are asking that Walker be prohibited from imposing fines in connection with the screening rule as well.
He added that Pelosi is letting people know if people don't follow her rules, she will "bankrupt" the House members with fines. Gohmert said it's been costly for constituents to not have their representative vote because of the magnetometer or metal detector.
"There is no set time for these votes and so sometimes we're told we won't have votes until 4 or 4:30 p.m. then all of the sudden you hear they've got votes starting now. The speaker has total discretion to hold open a vote as long as he or she want to — total discretion," he said. "The lawsuit is just an effort on behalf of our Republicans in the House that look you can't continue to usurp this kind of authority. We've going to have to finally say enough. It's time even the speaker of the House abided by the Constitution."