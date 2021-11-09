East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert appears to be exploring a challenge against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to a campaign website that became live Tuesday.
The website, gohmert.net, states Gohmert, R-Tyler, is seeking donations to explore the possibility of running for attorney general, and notes the proper documents have been filed.
The Texas Ethics Commission said it had received a new campaign treasurer appointment from Gohmert for an attorney general run, according to the Texas Tribune.
According to the website, Gohmert needs 100,000 people to send $100 each by Nov. 19.
"Please help. It will take more than $1,000,000 to win against the current Attorney General’s many millions of dollars in his account, but that amount to start with will allow a state-wide campaign to have a chance. Texas and our nation hang in the balance," the campaign website reads.
When called for comment Tuesday, Samantha Stewart, one of Gohmert's press representatives, said she had no comment about the website at this time.
The campaign website says Texas "is in grave trouble," but with residents' help it can be saved.
Gohmert has served in the U.S. House of Representative for the First District, which includes many areas of East Texas, since 2005.
The website notes the incumbent Ken Paxton has been accused of bribery by some of his office's employees.
"We need a Texas Attorney General whose top attorneys working for him have not found it necessary to send a letter to the FBI urging an investigation into corruption of their boss," the website reads. "This is not at all like Obama loyalists working in the Trump administration who worked to get rid of Republican President Trump. It is true that the current Texas Attorney General filed some popular Republican-favored lawsuits, especially in the last year after the latest ethical, moral, and criminal allegations against him arose from his top staff."
Republican candidates who are challenging Paxton include Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. Democratic challengers are Rochelle Garza, former attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union; Joe Jaworski, attorney, mediator, and former mayor of Galveston; and Lee Merritt, civil rights attorney.
This campaign site states if someone wins a Texas primary and is later indicted, their name cannot be removed the ballot. This site also notes that Bush is the closest opponent to Paxton in the Republican primary and he has "only 18% among Republican voters."
The website also says Paxton was elected in November 2018 with only 50.6% of the vote, "well before all of the current criminal allegations by his own staff attorneys."