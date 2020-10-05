Congressman Louie Gohmert, R- Tyler, watched President Donald Trump thank his supporters on Sunday while hospitalized for COVID-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Gohmert, who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 29 and is now back to work, said Trump can’t help himself when it comes to thanking his supporters.
“He genuinely loves the American people,” Gohmert told the Tyler Morning Telegraph Monday while in Tyler. “When he was up there — I’ve seen him react this way — when he would get news about someone who wants to help him out, he is really touched. I know the guy. Since he’s in the hospital, he’s going through this illness and he’s got all these people out on the street, he can’t stand it! He’s got to get out to show them all he appreciates it. that’s what it was that was about, that little driveby.”
Trump, who was released from the hospital Monday night, was criticized for leaving and getting in a vehicle to wave to supporters who have been camping outside the Bethesda, Maryland medical center on Sunday.
“I know there were people condemning him, but he was not only inside the car, he was wearing a mask!” said Gohmert. “He was waving at people and thanking them, and that’s who he is.”
Gohmert said while Trump was in the medical center he communicated through Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
Gohmert said he supported Ted Cruz over Trump ahead of the 2016 election and said Trump has grown while in office.
“You know, I supported Ted Cruz all the way through the primary and I didn’t get to know him until after (the primary),” said Gohmert. “He’s the first president at the Prayer Breakfast, and I’ve been to, I guess, 15 to basically say, ‘How do you forgive when people talk about forgiveness, then go to war against your family, call you names and lie about what you’ve done?’ Then he turned to us and said, ‘But I’m trying.’ That was a pretty candid statement and I appreciate him saying that. He is saying it is hard for me, but I’m trying and working on it.”
“He’s always had a lot of good ideas, but he’s really growing in office and if people would just give him a chance to finish, we are going to be a lot stronger,” Gohmert added. “But he needs another four years and I am hopeful he will have that.”
twitter @23johnanderson