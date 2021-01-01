In a court filing on Friday morning, Congressman Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, reaffirmed his belief a vice president has the power to choose presidential electors when a Congress member makes an objection.
In response to Vice President Mike Pence’s request for the court’s denial of Gohmert’s lawsuit, Gohmert and fellow plaintiffs stated the U.S. Constitution, “empowered the Vice-President to take control of the proceeding and resolve disputes” and the relief sought by the plaintiffs is “easily crafted.”
Gohmert’s lawsuit, which was filed on Sunday in the District Court of Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, argues that parts of the Electoral Count Act are unconstitutional, and the litigation alleges election fraud. His fellow plaintiffs are all Arizona GOP elector officials.
Gohmert states when a dispute arises regarding the electors, the vice president, as the president of the U.S. Senate, shall determine a solution.
As the deadline to certify the election approaches on Jan. 6, Gohmert said it’s still possible for the federal court to address the constitutionality of the Electoral Count Act and its application to the 2020 election.
He quoted professional baseball player Yogi Berra regarding the lawsuit saying, ”Simply put, ‘it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.’”
In Pence’s filing on Thursday, his counsel called Gohmert’s lawsuit an attempt to give the vice president discretion over the electoral count and he said that attempt is a “walking legal contradiction.”
Pence requested a denial of the plaintiffs’ emergency request for relief because the “plaintiffs’ request does not properly lie against the vice president,” citing the Senate and House of Representatives as the proper defendants in the case.
In response, Gohmert said the plaintiffs are seeking declaratory and injunctive relief against an unconstitutional statute, which they say is the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
Regarding the “walking legal contradiction” comment, Gohmert said Pence is the presiding officer who will use the Twelfth Amendment or the Electoral Count Act; therefore, Pence is “an entirely reasonable person to seek to enjoin” in the lawsuit.
Gohmert also asked that the court allow the plaintiffs to amend its complaints and list other defendants, such as the House and Senate parliamentarians or the United States, if needed.
Also in Friday’s filing, Gohmert and the others claimed non-legislative actors in contested states “systematically eroded ballot-integrity measures like signature or witness requirements and registration or mail-in deadlines” to a point, where the plaintiffs say a state could not determine a winner due to “legal (votes) have been commingled with illegal ones.”
Prior to filing his reply, Gohmert and the plaintiffs requested an hour delay and cited their counsel encountering "numerous technical incompatibilities in the software versions between Google Docs and Microsoft Word resulting in editing difficulties and text problems."