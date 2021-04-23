If there was ever a year you could forgive the United Way of Smith County for falling short on a campaign goal, it would be the disastrous 2020-2021.
However, businesses and employees felt the programs and individuals their donations support was too important to pull back from, even during a pandemic.
As a result, the United Way of Smith County recently surpassed their 2020 campaign goal of $1.4 million by raising $1,743,861. The 2020 campaign ended on March 31.
To see some of the programs the United Way supports locally, visit uwsmithcounty.org/local-programs/.
“This past year has shown us just how important it is to come together in support of our neighbors going through a crisis, United Way of Smith County Board Chairman David Stein said. "Most families in Smith County are one paycheck away from a major hardship. Our local United Way wants to make sure every single dollar raised stays here to support programs serving on the front lines to meet those needs.”
United Way officials said more than 200 local companies and nearly 7,000 individuals participated in the 2020 campaign. Thanks to the organization’s Community Pillar Sponsors, all donations made by Smith County residents each year remain local and go directly to meeting needs in the community.
“One major driver of this increase has been companies stepping up to provide COVID-19 relief. We also launched our inaugural 'Tyler Gives' event on December 1, which saw hundreds of new donors giving online," said James Sheridan, who served as the campaign chairman in 2020. "Our team is committed to working hard again in 2021 to meet the increased needs here in Smith County. We celebrate this victory for our community, but we anticipate local families will still face many challenges in the months and years ahead.”
2020 marked United Way of Smith County’s 80th year to serve as the community chest fund for Tyler and Smith County.
During that history, the organization has put more than $65 million back into local nonprofit programs that collectively address some of the biggest issues facing Smith County residents. Dozens of local agencies count on funding from the United Way campaign each year.
In addition to raising and allocating funds, United Way of Smith County’s in-house programs include the 2-1-1 East Texas Help Line, and the East Texas Center for Nonprofits. In the past year, the 2-1-1 call center has logged multiple record-breaking days. The needs are increasing drastically, and it is anticipated that will continue through 2021.
(Anyone in East Texas in need of assistance can dial 2-1-1 to speak with a representative. The line is open 24 hours per day. Learn how you can get involved at UWSmithCounty.org)