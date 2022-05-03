Attendees dressed in red filled the room Tuesday during the annual Tyler Go Red for Women luncheon to raise awareness about the No. 1 killer of women: heart disease.

Since 2004, the Go Red for Women campaign, an American Heart Association initiative, has aimed to promote healthy lifestyles, build awareness and raise funds to support research and education initiatives, according to the Go Red for Women website.

“Anybody that knows me knows that education is near and dear to my heart, and that's because I am a firm believer that education is empowering,” said Dr. Andrea Cooley, a cardiothoracic surgeon at UT Health-Tyler, during the event at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.

“That's one of our goals today, to make sure you leave here knowing more about your heart so you can make a difference in your life, your mother's life, your sister's life, your friend's life, even your children's lives," she said.

One in three women die of heart disease, Cooley said, also adding these statistics:

Women are less likely than men to receive CPR from a bystander if they have a cardiac event;

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of new mothers;

Women face a higher risk of stroke, while Black women face an even higher risk; and

One in five women experience mental health issues such as stress, anxiety and depression that all impact heart health.

Knowing these facts is “power” and will allow women to change how they are impacted by heart disease, Cooley said.

"Today is our day to take a stand and say no to heart disease,” she said. “Today is our day to reclaim our rhythm because losing one more woman is too many.”

Go Red for Women Co-chair March Ferguson said during the past 18 years, the campaign has accomplished a lot and she looks forward to seeing what will happen in the next 18 years.

The campaign is not just about wearing a red dress to show support for heart disease awareness but about coming together as a group to make changes and not compromising on women's health, Ferguson said.

“There is nothing more unstoppable than a group of women with one common goal, and that is to make sure that we raise the bar, that we move forward with our goals and that we work together to make sure that there are no lax in our health care and that we are going in the right direction … for healthier lives and longer lives,” she said.

Also during Tuesday's event, Brenda McBride with UT Health East Texas was announced as the Woman of Impact Campaign winner. The winner is the person who raised the most money for the American Heart Association.