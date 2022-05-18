Belly dancers on Saturday performed the same routine at The Foundry Coffee House in Tyler as did others around the world during the “Shimmy Mob.”
The worldwide event is aimed at bringing awareness to mental health issues and domestic violence. The phenomenon started when 11 years ago Francesca “Sabeya” Anastasi hosted a similar event in her Canadian hometown. It has since evolved into the largest event of its kind by geographical territory covered in one day, according to event organizer Cheryl Dawson. This year, the same dance was performed by more than 17,000 women in more than 65 countries.
The year’s local event was a benefit for the nonprofit Tiny Evie Rocks.
“Tiny Evie Rocks was chosen as the charity this year because I believe that the mental health issues of domestic violence is not addressed or recognized often enough. Many people think that getting away from the abuser is all that it takes,” Dawson said. “We all know a man or women in that situation are often told that they are no good, nobody loves them, they’re stupid and other horrible things. Sadly, they start to believe it. They are depressed and sometimes they and their abuser can become suicidal.
“Tiny Evie Rocks’ mission is to provide hope to those impacted by suicide through acts of kindness and love,” she said. “Through these acts, Tiny Evie Rocks bring awareness to the community and strives to remove the stigma associated with mental illness and suicide.”
The event also included guest speaker Beth Morgan, who is a trauma therapist with Counseling Nook for Trauma and Dissociation in Tyler.
Dawson said the funds raised will help with future training on the issues.
“The funds that we raised provided scholarships that Tiny Evie Rocks will use to sponsor members of our community to attend ASIST, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training,” she said. “ASIST is an intense suicide intervention training. It is held over two days, totaling 15 hours.”
Funds were raised by a silent auction on painted rocks by Jessica Domingos and a raffle for a variety of items including a gift certificate to Piddling Pottery and a grand prize of a one-year Perk Membership to Crunch Gym.
Dawson said the event raised nearly $1,500. For more information, visit the Tiny Evie Rocks Facebook page.