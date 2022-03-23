Only 41 organizations across the state of Texas received the 2022 Texas Parks and Wildlife Community Outreach Program grant -- and Tyler’s Glass Recreation Center is one of them.
The TPWD CO-OP grant provides funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage populations that are under-represented when it comes to TPWD mission-oriented activities, according to the TPWD website. Grant money can be used for community-based conservation and recreation activities.
Staci Lara, Glass Recreation Center supervisor, said the recreation center was awarded funding for its Outdoor Adventure Series. This program is for minorities, low-income families and those who are wanting to learn more about the outdoors, she said.
Receiving this grant for the third time was a good feeling, Lara said. Those who are part of the Outdoor Adventure series worked hard to make sure everything was planned out and the needs of the grant were met, she said.
“We just take so much pride and we’re so happy in the program that we worked hard to be able to offer it again,” Lara said.
The TPWD CO-OP grant will provide $16,354 for the Outdoor Adventure Series, according to the city of Tyler. This grant has provided the Outdoor Adventure Series with a total $60,000 over the last three years.
Everything the Outdoor Adventure Series offers is free and has taught people outdoor skills such as archery, fishing, orienteering, animal tracking, bird watching and more, Lara said.
With the new funding, the recreation center will be able to pay for more supplies, participant travel fees, camping and food. This money will also allow stargazing, kayaking and outdoor cooking to be added to the skills people can learn.
Each outdoor workshop class is two hours long and are done either at the Recreation center or Tyler State Park, Lara said. Up to 20 families have been seen in attendance at workshops and over 200 people have participated, she said.
Those who attend at least three or more of the workshops will be able to go on an overnight camping trip at the end of the program with Texas Outdoor Family at Tyler State Park, Lara said. On this trip families can apply everything they have learned in the program.
The Outdoor Adventure Program is a good way to “promote families to be outdoors more and socialize together as a family while enjoying hands-on experiences,” Lara said.
“If you've never done orienteering before, never experienced bird watching, these are perfect workshops to get you started in something that you may in the future want to pursue,” Lara said.
The Outdoor Adventure Program will start up again this fall, Lara said. This will give the Glass Recreation staff time to set dates and prepare equipment.
For more information about this program and others offered at Glass Recreation Center visit www.TylerParksandRec.com