The Glass Recreation Center will be closing next week for its annual maintenance and renovations.
The center will be closed starting Monday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 26. The facility will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 a.m. Classes and programs will resume their normal schedules upon reopening.
During the closure the center will be resurfacing the gymnasium and repainting interior walls.
The Glass Recreation Center is located at 501 W. 32nd St. and offers a wide variety of opportunities to its members. The centers multi-use facility includes a weight room, fitness classes, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, sports leagues, camps, computer lab, a walking track inside the facility, as well as outside around a beautiful pond and much more.
For more information on the annual scheduled closure or membership, call 903-595-7271 or visit the Glass Recreation Center website.