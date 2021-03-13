RUSK – Glamour was in the air at the Rusk Civic Center on Saturday where a fashion show was held to benefit the Rusk Cares – Good Samaritan organization.
Twenty local ladies from the Rusk community modeled several dresses that included prom dresses, mother of the bride outfits, bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses and wedding gowns. Dresses came in all sizes from 2 to 3X, many with the tags still on them coming from well known, high end stores such as Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and David’s Bridal.
Rusk Cares - Good Samaritan is a faith-based non-profit corporation that provides food to the food insecure people and families living within the Rusk ISD area.
Mona Burford, Rusk Cares – Good Samaritan board president, said the benefit had been two years in the making, with almost 100 dresses up for auction, and to her knowledge was the very first fashion show to be held in Rusk.
“We receive many beautiful gowns throughout the years and decided last year to start setting the really nice gowns aside for a future fashion show," Burford said.
The event included a raffle for meat donated by Dyess Processing and a silent auction featuring accessories and dressy shoes, some of which Burford donated herself.
“I have donated three pairs of stilettos that I paid over $100 for each and wore only once to a special event. One of those events was the Bush inauguration in Washington D.C. Time to let someone else get the same amount of enjoyment from them as I did," she said.
Burford said she hoped the event would help supplement the organization’s funding, which comes from local donations from community churches, its citizens and occasional small grants for food from the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler and the United Fund.
“Our client base has increased substantially due to COVID. We distributed close to 400 boxes of food monthly in 2020, with our cost of purchasing food rising from $1600 in January 2020 to almost $6000 per month by December 2020," she said. “We have had to reduce the number of boxes a family can receive from two to one per month as our donations could not sustain the cost of food.”
Burford said a typical food box includes 12 cans of assorted vegetables and fruit; six cans of assorted canned protein like tuna, chicken, meat-based soups; cooking oil; pancake mix and syrup; peanut butter; two pounds each rice and beans; two boxes macaroni and cheese; a package of spaghetti; instant mashed potatoes; powdered milk; dried fruit or nuts; snack bars; four packages of dinner helpers; a large bag of cereal.
In addition to the food box, a family also receives 15 to 20 pounds of frozen meats, such as chicken (whole, quarters, or breasts), pork roasts and ground meat.
“We set a goal of $50,000 in October for our 2021 food budget. We have reached 50% of that goal to date," Burford said. "This amount of money will sustain our food pantry if we continue to issue one box of food per family per month. To return to the two boxes per family per month more funding is needed.”
Monetary donations can be made payable to Good Samaritan, PO Box 632, Rusk, TX 75785. Clothing and small household items can be donated to their thrift store at 201 W Second St. in Rusk. Proceeds from store sales go toward the purchasing of purchase food.