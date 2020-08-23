National Nonprofit Day commemorates the signing of the Tariff Act on Aug. 17, 1894, which gave exemptions from Federal taxes to charitable institutions and nonprofit organizations.
Officially added to the National Day Calendar for observation in 2017, National Nonprofit Day provides a day to acknowledge the positive impact nonprofit organizations have had on our local communities and around the world.
You can show your appreciation to the nonprofits serving our communities by volunteering; sharing your story about a cause you care about on social media or by making a directmonetary donation to the organization.
Volunteering in the year of a pandemic might look a little different than in years past.
The need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as we navigate this health crisis. Many nonprofits rely on the consistency, loyalty and dedication of an army of faithful retirees.
This is exactly the group of people who are being identified as a population which is very vulnerable to the coronavirus, so many of these faithful volunteer servants are having to reluctantly leave their posts for an undetermined amount of time.
Younger, healthy volunteers are needed to fill the gaps until seniors can safely return to service. Many nonprofits have also moved to virtual opportunities for volunteers to take action.
Some volunteer opportunities can be accomplished remotely including sending cards to nursing home residents, reading books to ESL learners or tutoring students over the internet as we return to the normal routine of attending school.
One volunteer need that has not declined is the need for blood and platelet donations. Donating blood is a safe process that community members can participate in at any time. Connect withCarter BloodCare or the American Red Cross for locations to give blood in your community.
Giving your voice to the causes you care most about is one of the most powerful resources we have at our disposal.
In Texas, where restrictions on group gatherings are still in force, you may not be able to hold a large public fundraiser, but you can use social media to raise public awareness of your favorite charities.
Social media is a powerful force and has proven effective as a marketing tool for both commercial and nonprofit organizations. East Texas Giving Day, held the last Tuesday of April, uses social media channels to convey the urgency to give during an 18-hour online event. This same urgency can be used throughout the year to raise much needed funds for the causes you care about.
When using social media to garner support for a nonprofit, remember to use the hashtag associated with your charity of choice to help them track the support your posts generate.
Further into the fall, as year-end giving takes shape at local charities, the publicity generated by your social media posts can yield an effective fundraising boost and introduce an organization to potential new donors.
Now, if you are like me and are not sure when to use a hashtag or a hash brown, a safe bet is to simply share the content the nonprofit is putting out instead.
By sharing their published post, you are showing your support of their work and leveraging your network of friends and acquaintances to introduce the cause and their needs to the community.
Finally, showing support for the nonprofits in our communities may mean making a financial contribution. While over 30 percent of all charitable contributions occur in December, you can make a proactive plan now to maximize contributions to the charities you support.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act introduced a few new income tax incentives that can help you get the most bang for your charitable buck.
Make plans to sit down with your professional advisor before year-end to review the different strategies available to you.
Even if you don’t regularly utilize a professional tax advisor, most taxpayers are eligible for a $300 “above the line” charitable deduction which was made available earlier this year. Other options may also become available as Congress grapples with various methods to reward charitable behavior during the pandemic.
While National Nonprofit Day provides a day to reflect and say thank you to local charities, the impact of these organizations is felt year-round in the lives of the clients they serve. Take some time over the next few days to consider how you can show your appreciation to the nonprofit organizations serving our communities. It may be your next best opportunity to Give Well.