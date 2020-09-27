I first heard about the four qualities an individual should understand before they agree to join the board of directors of a nonprofit fifteen years ago. Each word begins with an F to make it easier to remember, simple yet rich in meaning.
Over time I was fortunate to hear him describe those qualities when someone asked him how to build a strong board of directors. Sometimes he shared them when someone sought counsel as they considered an invitation to join a board. It didn’t matter whether the organization was local, national, international, small or large. The words were evergreen.
Focus, Fidelity, Foresight and Friendship.
Here’s a short explanation for each. Focus requires board members to understand the unique mission of the organization they lead. With fidelity, they accept the responsibility of ensuring financial accountability and sustainability of the organization.
Foresight means tolook ahead to the future and to be strategic as the mission and vision of the organization evolves and expands. Critical thinking is essential. Ask questions and analyze answers.
Finally, friendship means far more than meeting for lunch or catching up on vacations in the parking lot. This kind of friendship is a partnership between board members and staff. It means honest evaluation, positive criticism and respect for individual strengths and competencies.
Successful boards work toward these four qualities. Right now, I am privileged to work with a private foundation in which these qualities shine. The ETMC Foundation was established in 2018 due to the sale of the East Texas Medical Center Regional Health Care System.
Early this year, ETMC Foundation announced an $80 million long-term commitment establishing a University of Texas Medical School in Tyler. That was only the beginning of the work of this new foundation. An additional $1.3 million was given to 25 nonprofit organizations in East Texas.
Grant funding included support of work in areas of mental health and substance use disorders, healthcare and childhood health and safety.
Some organizations expanded counseling services like the Alzheimer’s Alliance, which works with caregivers and persons living with dementia. The Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas was supported to continue affordable mental health services through telemedicine and face to face counseling. The East Texas Baptist University was funded to expand a clinical mental health counseling training program in Tyler and open a community mental health clinic.
Bethesda Health Clinic received a grant to expand the dental and mental health services for their patients. Additionally, the East Texas Community Clinic, a federally qualified healthcare clinic, was funded for start-up in Gun Barrell City.
St. Paul Children’s Services were funded to expand integrated mental health services for their children’s clinic. And the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse is now opening a Recovery Support Services Center in Tyler.
In addition to these highlights, ten organizations were funded to assist with specialized services as the community grappled with COVID-19. That included student emergency funds at the University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College, meal delivery at Meals on Wheels Ministry and fresh produce provided by the East Texas Food Bank. Funds were granted to the Salvation Army emergency shelter and PATH to provide rental assistance.
The four board qualities will continue to shine as this foundation continues to work for the good of this and surrounding communities. Elam Swann, board chair, describes the mission of the ETMC Foundation as “dedicated to improving the health and quality of lives in Tyler and the surrounding East Texas communities.”
The board is confident the funded organizations are working hard in their focus areas of mental health and substance use disorders, healthcare and childhood health and safety, and meeting immediate COVID-19 related needs.
This is only the beginning of the ETMC Foundation story and how a board of directors works together not just to give, but to give generously and well.
If you are a member of a board give the four F’s a try. Donors and foundations seek to give well with every hope that the nonprofits they support are endeavoring to serve well.
Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to enhance the giving experience and maximize impact. She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.