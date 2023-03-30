Brownsboro High School senior Gracey Tucker recently became the first female student to show a John Deere tractor at the Henderson County Livestock Show held last week.
Tucker restored the 1958 John Deere 620 LP with the help of her dad for her FFA project this year.
Tucker said regardless of clichés, girls really can do anything guys can do.
“No matter how cheesy or cliché it sounds, girls can do just about anything men say we can’t,” she said.
Those were words Tucker lived up to by making Henderson County history.
Tucker, 18, began the project in April of last year; something she says is more difficult than people think.
“This project took a lot of trial and error; lots of long days in the Texas summer heat, and Texas winter cold. Arguments were had, and it was a long process of trying to stay in it and not quitting,” she said “We questioned our progress rate some days, but we had it done before our deadline. It definitely tested my will power and patience with learning and criticism.”
Tucker followed in her two brother’s footsteps that also showed tractors around the same age Tucker is now.
“They were both around my age, and the only people to ever enter in our county and school district,” she said. “I wanted to carry on tradition, and have an opportunity to bond with my dad and brothers.”
Tucker said she is honored to represent her family and school in this way.
“I have honestly found it an honor to represent my family and school in this way. Not many people realize it, and I don’t expect lots of recognition. Not many people understand how extreme, long, and patient driven this project had to be,” she said “It was cool seeing how many males, and elders saw this project and were in awe.”
“It definitely made me appreciate the fact that not everything that’s ‘new’ or ‘a first’ is always displayed in big lit letters for everyone. Individuals went out of their way to show interest and how impressed they were; that is what meant most to me,” Tucker added.
As for being the “underdog” in a male dominated arena, Tucker said she took it in stride and encourages all females to pursue their interests, no matter what.
“I had multiple guys my age taunt me about how it wasn’t me doing the work but my dad. All of my work and knowledge came to show once it was all done. I was not able to prove them wrong, but to prove myself right, and worthy of impressing the individuals that weren’t hopeful or encouraging to me,” she said. “This project was not in the spotlight of my everyday life, so once I whipped it out of nowhere for everyone to see it was definitely something of a head-turner.”
“I am honored to be able to say I am the first female in Henderson Country to accomplish this. I would encourage any girl of any age or background to take this up, if it’s what they like,” she Tucker said. “I had a girl come to me at the show saying how the AG teachers at her school said it was impossible for her to pull off, when it is far from it.”
Tucker said she is honored to be able to speak on behalf of female AG mechanics.