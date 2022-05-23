A 5-year-old girl was killed and four other people injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday near Henderson.
Troopers responded at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the crash on Texas 64 about a mile west of Henderson, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary investigation showed 28-year-old Iliana Ayala of Henderson was driving headed east on Texas 64 when the vehicle, for an unknown reason, left the road on the south side, Dark said. The vehicle hit a shallow creek causing it to flip, ejecting three child occupants.
Ayala was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in stable condition, according to Dark. Passenger 25-year-old Edna Grinaldo of Tyler was taken to UT Health East Texas in stable condition.
A 3-year-old boy was taken to UT Health East Texas in serious condition. Two girls, ages 5 and 7, were taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. Dark said the 7-year-old was in serious condition.
Grinaldo was the only occupant of the vehicle wearing a seatbelt, according to Dark.