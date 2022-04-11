A Gilmer woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in Wood County.
Elke M. Wieland Sanchez, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to information released Monday by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said troopers responded just before 3 a.m. to the wreck on FM 2088 about 8 miles east of Quitman. A preliminary report shows Sanchez was headed east on FM 2088 when she “failed to drive in a single lane and took faulty evasive action, entered into a side ski and struck a tree in the south ditch.”
Sanchez was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.