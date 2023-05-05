This is Dodger, an 8-year-old guy who is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. Dodger weighs eighty pounds and is fully vetted. He is a big guy, but Dodger is a gentle giant who will be best suited in a household with older children because of his size. Dodger likes to take rides in the car, walks on a leash and is very playful. Dodger will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Dodger, call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
'Gentle giant' Dodger available for adoption in Tyler
- By Pets Fur People
