This is Beau. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Beau looks like a yellow Labrador retriever. He is 7 years old and weighs about 90 pounds. Beau has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Beau is a big gentle giant who loves other dogs and cats! He likes to take rides in the car and is leash trained. Beau has a sweet and gentle disposition and would fit into most any household. Beau will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Beau call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill Shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
