Customers are seeing higher prices at the pumps, as the national and statewide gas price average has increased over the last week.
As of Thursday, the current average for regular unleaded gas in Tyler is $3.68, according to AAA Texas. That is about 6 cents higher than a week ago but still 17 cents lower than the average one month ago. Around this time last year, gas was just $2.62 on average in Tyler.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.77 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents more than on this day last week and is $1.18 more per gallon compared to this day last year.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.12, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.24 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Drivers in Texas are paying the fifth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $5.69 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.
The slide in gas prices has reversed course over concerns about increased global oil prices and the return of seasonal domestic gas demands. The war in Ukraine and continued supply disruptions over less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back above $100 a barrel. U.S. demand also has been slowly on the rise for the last few weeks, suggesting that the summer driving season is just around the corner.
“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “And AAA is anticipating strong demand in the coming weeks as bookings for Memorial Day travel are already much higher than what they were last year.”
Bad driving isn’t just unsafe, it’s expensive, AAA said. Studies have shown personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump.
Here are some ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:
· Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
· Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
· Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
· Minimize your use of air conditioning.
· Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
· Download the AAA app or another comparable app to find the cheapest gas prices near you.
· Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.
· Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level. Many shops, such as Discount Tire, offer free air checks.
· When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.
· When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.