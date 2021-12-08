Surrounded by friends and family, Hector Garza, from Flint, officially announced his candidacy for Smith County Democratic Party Chair at the Tyler downtown square on Tuesday.
“This press conference is the first time in decades that a candidate for Smith County Democratic County chair has held a public event for the announcement of this important leadership role," Garza said.
The Democratic chair has an important role by inviting and welcoming state and national leadership to the county, he said. The county chair is “the public face of the community,” Garza added.
When politicians come to Tyler, Garza said he will continue to gladly tell them what the people of Tyler want to see while showing them around the city.
Garza is not new to politics, having been born into an activist family and seeing his mother, Maria Elena Lopez, work alongside Cesar Chaves, according to a press release. Today, Garza actively represents the local party as the co-deputy of the Smith County Democratic Party.
If elected Smith County Democratic Party Chair, Garza said he would, “add meaning and purpose back into a fractured and mismanaged local party.” He added that for the local Democratic Party he will work to raise funds, have an open-door policy for finances, get a party office, provide candidates fair opportunity to compete in elections and more.
“One of the things that I'm really looking forward to and pushing on my agenda is unification,” he said. “There’s such a division in the Democratic Party right now and we need to stand together.”
As a man who loves his family and God, Garza is proud to say “Christian family values are who I am.” He added these values greatly correlate with his Democratic views.
He recalled a time when his brother challenged him and his Christian beliefs, which led to him comparing his beliefs and those of the two parties.
“As I honestly looked at my beliefs and the beliefs of the two parties, I saw clearly that the Democratic Party reflected the values that I hold most precious,” Garza said.
Since this day, he has been working to use his abilities, time and resources to move the local Democratic Party forward, and doing this begins with the county chair, Garza said.
“My friends, I will be a county chair that is present. A county chair that works hard every day for Smith County. A county chair that brings people together. A county chair that cares about you, your family, and your values,” he said.
Michael Tolbert is the current Smith County Democratic Party chair.