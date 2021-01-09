For about two months, people will be able to see artwork created by local artists in a new exhibit at Gallery Main Street in the Plaza Tower atrium in downtown Tyler.
The exhibit titled Alley to Gallery features the work from artists who have contributed to downtown Tyler's Art Alley mural project.
People can view the art pieces at Gallery Main Street in Plaza Tower, located at 110 N. College Ave., or online at downtowntyler.org. All art is available for purchase.
The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is free to the public. This exhibit opened Saturday and will be available for viewing through March 1.
Artists include Caroline Wells, Dace Lucia Kidd, Darryl Phillips, Hanna Barron, Ingrid Horner, Jodi Waggoner, Laura Joy Smith, Linette DeLaCruz, Melissa Moore, Nohely Bustos, Rick Cade, Ricky Seagroves, Sam Brown and Samantha Bemis.
"We are excited to provide this opportunity for the artist that are participating in the Art Alley project," Main Street Director Amber Varona said. "This truly demonstrates the versatility of their talent, from creating outdoor murals to producing gallery-style artwork."