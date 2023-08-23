Fuzion Radio, a Spanish-language Christian radio station in East Texas, recently announced the launch of a new radio show.

According to radio representatives, "Ivette and Eddie in the Morning" is an innovative program that "promises to fill all listeners with joy and energy, becoming the perfect companion to start the day."

The morning show "Ivette and Eddie" is a unique radio project that blends Christian music and live conversations, specially designed to accompany listeners during their morning routines. Ivette Zavarce and Eddie Martinez, two well-known and beloved hosts, will be in charge of providing fresh, enjoyable, and fun content that aims to put a smile on the face of every listener.

The show will focus on offering a combination of varied Christian music with content of encouragement and hope. Listeners can start their day with positive and reflective messages that will help them have a different morning.

"I'm excited about this duo that will accompany and cheer up our listeners every morning," said Brenda Aguila, Director of Hispanic Ministries at Fuzion. "A fun and joyful way to start the day and guide many towards Jesus Christ."

Zavarce is excited to launch the new program and looks forward to reaching more listeners.

"We are happy to offer the audience a different and positive morning space. We want to be a source of blessing and bring joy, laughter, and good spirits to all those who choose us to start their day," Zavarce said.

Martinez added, "It's a privilege to be on a program and a platform like Fuzion. I am very excited about what God will do through this station."

Fuzion, part of KVNE and Encouragement Media Group, is a Spanish-language Christian radio station that reaches East Texas through its FM signals, and will soon also be broadcasting in Shreveport – Louisiana. Fuzion reaches over 110 countries and other states in the country through various digital platforms.