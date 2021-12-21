A fundraiser for the family of a Canton woman killed in a wreck after police say she was struck by a driver she knew describes her as "a free spirit and loyal friend."
Taylor L. Raper, 18, died Friday morning after a wreck on FM 1561 about 10 miles south of Canton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Chaunn Moon, organizer of a GoFundMe page to help Raper's family with funeral expenses, said Raper was killed on her 18th birthday. Moon said in the fundraiser's description that she wants to raise money for a funeral as well as food and basic essentials.
"While Taylor is celebrating her birthday in Heaven, her family and friends are left to pick up the pieces. I am asking for your help for her funeral expenses," Moon wrote on the site. "The family does not have the funds to cover the services at this time. During such a hard time for the family, finances are the last thing they should be worried about."
As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser has received over $6,800 from 83 donations, exceeding the goal of $5,000.
"She loved her friends and family very much as well as her pets," Moon wrote. "She was loved by all who met her and she will be missed greatly."
A DPS preliminary report shows 17-year-old Victor Alfonso Medina was driving west on FM 1651 when he saw Raper driving a car toward him.
DPS said he recognized Raper and went over the center stripe “in (an) attempt to scare her.” Medina's vehicle struck Raper’s vehicle in the front and left side.
After being taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, Raper later died from her injuries, according to DPS.
Medina was booked Monday morning into the Van Zandt County Jail on charges of manslaughter and giving a false statement to law enforcement. His bonds total $525,000.
Texas law states a person commits manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of an individual. The charge is considered a second-degree felony. If convicted, it carries a two to 20-year prison sentence.
On Friday, Medina and his passenger, 22-year-old Rachel Bice, of Canton, were taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. He was listed in serious condition at the time and Bice was in stable condition, according to DPS.