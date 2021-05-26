The city of Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool, located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd., was renovated in 2020 and is set to open for the 2021 season on this Saturday.
The grand opening ceremony will be at noon on Saturday and the pool will open to the public at 1 p.m.
The Fun Forest Pool is free to the public and will be open for the following schedule during the 2021 pool season:
Wednesday through Friday: noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 to 6 p.m.
Tyler Transit will be offering free rides to the Fun Forest Pool all summer. Riders will need to notify the driver that they are going to the Fun Forest Pool to receive the free ride. All children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information or questions, please contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 535-1370 or visit TylerParksandRec.com.