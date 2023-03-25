Tyler’s own "American Idol" star Fritz Hager III used his folksy, indie sound to entertain a crowd at UT Tyler Friday evening.
“I’m really excited that he came here to perform a concert,” said Josie Parrish, a Mineola High School senior. “We watch 'American Idol' all the time.”
Hager, who went from working as a security guard to finishing in the top five on Season 20 of the nationally televised singing competition, was the highlight of the University of Texas at Tyler’s 2023 homecoming festivities.
“I love how much he genuinely appreciates his fans, you can tell how much he really cares for them," Parrish said.
Hager has recently performed in his hometown in several different venues: a performance at True Vine Brewing Co. last May, a show at Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in July, and he was one of three stars at the inaugural Rose City Music Festival in October, along with Koe Wetzel and Nelly.
“He reminds me a lot of Jordy Searcy,” said Janna Mans, a Lindale resident who came to listen to Hager perform. “They have a similar folksy sound.”
Mans watched Hager’s journey on "American Idol," and like all proud supporters of the famed Tylerite, wanted him to win.
“He just has this really great sound and has this down-to-earth vibe… seems really chill,” she said.
Mans doesn’t think Hager will lose himself to fame.
“I think he cares about music too much. But I hope we will get to see more concerts like this from him," Mans said.
The journey to Hager’s concert for homecoming was no easy feat, especially for UT Tyler’s campus activities director, Cameron Richmond.
“This was a huge project… and it was a last-minute project,” Richmond said.
The homecoming committee didn’t have the means or resources to put together a concert until a UT Tyler student reached out to Hager directly, according to Richmond.
After working with Hager and getting a contract drawn up, the ball got rolling for the concert.
“We have this 20-page book that took 20 hours to put together and it has everything down to the minute on what needs to happen… it was very time consuming,” Richmond said.
From constructing the stage to figuring out the facilities, there were no small roles.
“There was quite a learning curve… I’ve been in this position since October, so there were a lot of firsts for me,” Richmond said. “Homecoming encapsulates why I do what I do… it has been quite the mental effort and I am worn out but I am happy how things turned out.”
Hager, who is now living in Nashville, crooned the audience with recently released, original songs like “Two Step” and “Joy Ride.”
After the concert, UT Tyler's annual fireworks spectacular was displayed at Harvey Lake.