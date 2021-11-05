On the third floor of the Tyler Public Library, a designated room holds a treasure trove of historical information. Everything from books, magazines, newspapers and more can be found regarding the past in the Local History & Genealogy room. The area also includes computers where members and nonmembers alike can access ancestory.com to research their own past, free of charge.
However, the genealogy and history documents, as well as rare books are in danger of being destroyed by sunlight exposure, humidity, insects and not enough storage room.
The Friends of the Tyler Library are determined to not let that happen and started the Protect Pieces of the Past project last month. The group’s goal is to raise $40,000 and have funding in place by December 2021.
Friends of the Tyler Public Library president Fran Cooper said the Local History & Genealogy room was extremely important for several reasons including the fact that it contains information still not available online.
“Rare books and original manuscripts tell us about the town’s early history, who was here, and how we’ve changed over time. These documents need a highly regulated environment which they don’t currently have. That means mold, mildew and critters that enjoy munching on paper and book binding glue have access to an entire collection of historic material,” said Cooper. “New space-saving shelving systems can keep these precious library collections stored at optimal temperature, humidity and airflow. Locking doors will protect priceless artifacts. One modest model suggests new shelving will create two hundred more square feet of floor space, deliver a three year return-on-investment, and offer a minimum annual cost reduction of $4,000.”
Protect Pieces of the Past is being funded through grants and donations from local businesses and concerned citizens. Friends recently received a generous gift of stock from the estate of Mary Boyd La Tourette, according to Cooper.
A part of these funds will support Protect Pieces of the Past. In October Friends hosted "A Night at the Library," a fundraiser that followed their annual meeting. Members and guests enjoyed hearing internationally acclaimed author Joe Lansdale, a silent auction, and the raffle of a quilt donated by Treasurer Millie Wester.
“The community was amazingly generous in donating to the silent auction. Funds from this event support library projects,” Cooper said.
A part of the department’s unique and valuable collection include Tyler High/John Tyler High year books including one of the first in 1909, remaining books from the first 150 volumes purchased for the original Carnegie Public Library upon opening in 1903, the Ella Reid collection from the Negro Public Library, hundreds of LIFE Magazines dating back to their second year in 1938, among others.
“When these important documents and pieces of information are lost, you lose your local histories. You can’t uncover and analyze clues from the past. You might lose the link that helps you find that male S. Smith in your family tree was named Shelby and rented a room on E. Charnwood St. in 1923,” said Cooper.
Reference librarian Jammer Smith said he couldn’t be happier about the project.
“This will be a new life for these materials and I’m excited to see them get the attention. The Library’s history is in these documents and Local Historians will now have easier access to a wealth of information about early Tyler,” said Smith. "Our rare books are such a wonderful and varied collection. I believe patrons would be charmed and surprised at what we actually have."
Fellow reference librarian Rozanna Bennett said the project was an integral part of not only looking back, but moving forward.
"We are a proud community with a grand history. We are working to preserve the past so we can see where we’ve been, where we are and know where we will grow to,” she said.
Protecting pieces of the past also has a modern element. Friends wants to provide a subscription to original military records that include the stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who served throughout the world. This would be an additional $3,000 subscription to add to the ancestry.com subscription already in place.
Friends board member Beth Shepperd said she is extremely excited about this part of the Protecting Pieces of the Past Project.
“I would love to see my great-grandfather’s Civil War record, but have been unable to find it. Most online genealogy services are very expensive. It will be amazing to have this information available for our entire community,” said Shepperd.
In 2020, Friends of the Library funded 70 items some of which included creating family and recreational spaces within the library, increasing Spanish language materials, providing a 3-D printer and public copiers with scanning capabilities, enhancing the summer reading program, and purchasing ten new state-of-the-art laptops for community use in the library.
“When you think of the library you think books. But there’s so much more. Friends support programs, activities, technology, furnishings and reading, many of which are not covered by tax dollars,” said Cooper.
“The Tyler Public Library is the heart of our community. It is a source of information and knowledge, the place to gather and discuss, and the partner in cooperation with the city, schools and local organizations,” continued Cooper. “Friends is the gateway that helps pay for creativity, entertainment and lifelong learning.”
Friends long term project is to determine the need for a bookmobile.
For more information on the Protect Pieces of the Past Project or the Friends of the Tyler Library, visit www.friendsofthetylerpubliclibrary.com.