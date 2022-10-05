Friends of the Tyler Public Library will hold its annual meeting and fundraiser on Thursday in a continued effort to finish improvements to the Local History & Genealogy room and other projects.
The Protecting Pieces of the Past project began last year with an initial goal of $40,000 which has been successfully raised. It will now move into Phase 2 with a goal of $60,000.
Since the project began, many improvements have been made including the purchase of a ScannX overhead book scanner, research tables and chairs, paint for the walls, and a Fold3 subscription. The Fold3 subscription helps patrons search individual military histories and is available to anyone visiting the Library, according to Friends of the Tyler Library Fran Cooper.
However, one of the most important upgrades, shelving, has been an issue.
“Librarians placed an order for shelving in February. A couple of months later the order was cancelled due to COVID supply chain issues. The librarians found a new library supply company for shelving needs and the costs had doubled,” Cooper said. “The desired shelving is archival quality, full-depth museum cabinets of heavy-gauge steel with glass doors, adjustable shelves, and optional drawers on a rolling base.”
“The tempered safety glass doors allow for easy visual assessment of any collection while keeping it safe from the environment,” she added. “The library needs 10 units at a minimum.”
Cooper said something as simple as proper shelving can make a huge difference in a library.
“Not many of us realize how important shelving is to making a library function well. It provides organization, easy document segregation, space efficiency, and improved accessibility. Better shelving makes for a better library,” she said.
Friends of the Tyler Public Library Board of Directors Beth Shepperd explained Smith County and East Texas is rich with history that is quickly being lost.
“Smith County and East Texas history is being lost due to lack of safe storage and these resources are difficult to access in paper form,” Shepperd said. “Protecting Pieces of the Past will save and digitize important historical documents such as the board minutes and books from the Negro Public Library, artifacts and manuscripts from the 1903 Carnegie Library, historical City meeting minutes, maps, photographs, cemetery records, city directories, and family histories. These unique historical resources need preservation and to be digitally accessible.”
Cooper said the annual meeting will assist in funding this important project and as well as others that are not covered by the City.
“While Protecting Pieces of the Past is so important, the Friends can’t neglect the 70 plus Library programs we fund that are not covered by the City budget,” she said. “They include summer reading, parent training, STEM and MakerSpace projects, bilingual learning, and special speakers.”
The event will include featured guest author Reavis Z. Wortham, who penned The Rock Hole, a Red River Mystery listed by Kirkus Reviews as one of the Best Mysteries of 2011. Wortham also writes the high-octane Sonny Hawke thrillers featuring a contemporary Texas Ranger. Wortham will discuss his latest novel The Texas Job set in 1931 East Texas during the oil boom. A silent auction will also be held, according to event organizers.
“This is a one-time opportunity to save the history of Smith County and East Texas for future generations,” said Cooper. “A large piece of Tyler’s history is being preserved in the Tyler Public Library. So, when we improve the Library we empower Tyler.”
The event will take place on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. at Martin Walker Law Firm located at 121 North Spring Street in the Arcadia Theater.
The event is free and open to all adults. Because they are serving wine, event organizers ask that those in high school or younger be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Find more information, visit the www.frieindsofthetylerpubliclibrary.com.