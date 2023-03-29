Friends say John Sims is "everywhere." Whether it's his voice on the radio or his face at various events, Sims can be counted on to show up for his community.
About 40 friends and community members gathered outside UT Health Tyler on Wednesday evening to pray for the longtime Tyler newsman, who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. He is in critical condition in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Sims is a Philadelphia native and veteran of over 45 years in radio, with 43 of those spent in East Texas, according to KTBB.
Aside from being a community radio news announcer, Sims is actively involved in Tyler and East Texas. He is a past president of Leadership Tyler and the Smith County Community Partnership Council. He's also the chairman emeritus for the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum, which organized Wednesday's prayer vigil.
Other organizations Sims is involved with include the League of Women Voters, the March of Dimes, the Tyler Church and Community Network, and East Texas Wheelers and Walkers.
Nick McGrew, president of Tyler Together Race Relations Forum and pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, organized the vigil and called on the community to join in prayer for Sims.
Dorinda Henderson-Williams, vice president of the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum, said when Sims came to East Texas 45 years ago, he helped the race relations forum stay alive.
"Tyler Race Relations was going to fold and John kept it going," she said. "John was there; he made sure it was still up and running."
Sims has been known to connect others in the community, no matter their backgrounds, race or anything else, friends said.
"I don’t think he really looks at race," Henderson-Williams said. "He does not see race, he doesn't care. He mingles with everybody. Everybody is somebody in John’s eyesight. That’s a true man of God."
Larry Wade Sr., president and founder of the National African American Historical Society, said Sims has been a close friend.
"He's like a brother to me," Wade said.
Others said Sims "discovered that we're all more alike than different" and called him a "bright spot in the community." One said in a field where his job revolves around talking, Sims' true talent is "listening."
After multiple friends came forward and shared positive thoughts about Sims, McGrew ended the evening with a powerful prayer of healing. Those at the vigil all joined hands and prayed together.
According to CBS19, KTBB owner Paul Gleiser said Sims remains in extreme critical condition after suffering a severe brain injury in the pedestrian-vehicle incident that occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of W. Front Street and S. Bonner Avenue.
"It doesn't look good," Gleiser said. "We're heartbroken about what's happened to him. He's a kind and gentle soul."