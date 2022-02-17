Friday is the last day to file for mayoral and city council seats in the May election.
Early voting is set to begin April 25, and Election Day is May 7.
Here is a list of open seats as well as who has filed as of Thursday across Smith County cities:
Arp
Mayor
- Dennis Ford
- Penny Orr
Two council seats are up for election. The city does not have assigned council places.
- Robin Everett
- Gary McDonald
- Roger Frazier (I)
- Erin Gerometta
Bullard
Three council seats are up for election. The city does not have assigned council places.
- Shirley Coe (I)
- Terry Mebane (I)
- Glen Cowart
Hideaway
Place 3
- Melinda Hackstaff
Place 4
- No filings
Place 5
- Steve Johnson (I)
Lindale
Place 4
- Owen Scott
- Brandon Whitham
- Sallie Black
Place 5
- Donna Summerville
- Gavin Rasco
New Chapel Hill
Mayor
- Riley Harris (I)
Place 2
- Henry Falgoust (I)
Place 4
- Rita Turner (I)
Place 6
- Dale Bundrick
Troup
Mayor
- Jeff Hale
Place 2
- Nelson Darden (I)
Place 5
- Fielding Winchester (I)
Tyler
Mayor
- Don Warren (I)
Seat 2
- Broderick McGee (I)
Seat 4
- James Wynne (I)
Seat 6
- Brad Curtis (I)
Whitehouse
The city of Whitehouse has scheduled municipal elections for November.
Winona
Mayor
- Curtis Land (I)
Two alderman seats up for election. The city does not have assigned council places.
- Dee Roden (I)
- Terry Cole (I)
Filing information for Noonday was not available on Thursday.