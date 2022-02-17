DSC_0107.JPG
Tyler Mayor Don Warren speaks in June 2021 during the grand opening of BCFS Health and Human Services Healthy Start Tyler. Warren has filed to see another term in the May election.

 Zak Wellerman/Tyler Morning Telegraph File Photo

Friday is the last day to file for mayoral and city council seats in the May election.

Early voting is set to begin April 25, and Election Day is May 7.

Here is a list of open seats as well as who has filed as of Thursday across Smith County cities:

Arp

Mayor

  • Dennis Ford
  • Penny Orr

Two council seats are up for election. The city does not have assigned council places.

  • Robin Everett
  • Gary McDonald
  • Roger Frazier (I)
  • Erin Gerometta

Bullard

Three council seats are up for election. The city does not have assigned council places.

  • Shirley Coe (I)
  • Terry Mebane (I)
  • Glen Cowart

Hideaway

Place 3

  • Melinda Hackstaff

Place 4

  • No filings

Place 5

  • Steve Johnson (I)

Lindale

Place 4

  • Owen Scott
  • Brandon Whitham
  • Sallie Black

Place 5

  • Donna Summerville 
  • Gavin Rasco

New Chapel Hill

Mayor

  • Riley Harris (I)

Place 2

  • Henry Falgoust (I)

Place 4

  • Rita Turner (I)

Place 6

  • Dale Bundrick

Troup

Mayor

  • Jeff Hale

Place 2

  • Nelson Darden (I)

Place 5

  • Fielding Winchester (I)

Tyler

Mayor

  • Don Warren (I)

Seat 2

  • Broderick McGee (I)

Seat 4

  • James Wynne (I)

Seat 6

  • Brad Curtis (I)

Whitehouse

The city of Whitehouse has scheduled municipal elections for November.

Winona

Mayor

  • Curtis Land (I)

Two alderman seats up for election. The city does not have assigned council places.

  • Dee Roden (I)
  • Terry Cole (I)

Filing information for Noonday was not available on Thursday. 

 
 

