FRESH Racing Juniors are headed to the National Interscholastic Cycling Association Championships.
The cycling team of 13 juniors have put in eight months of practice and four weekends of racing against 24 other teams. Through their hard work, the team earned second place overall, landing them a spot in the championship race in Troy from May 14 to 15.
Along with all of the hard practice, FRESH Racing Juniors put in over 190 volunteer hours and raised over $10,000 in the community for the NICA organization. Funds raised in the community will go towards supporting kids mountain biking programs in East Texas.
Out of 45 other teams the FRESH Racing Juniors are ranked No. 1 in fundraising.
The team is grateful for the help and support of coaches, parents, sponsors and the community. With their encouragement FRESH Racing Juniors have accomplished much.