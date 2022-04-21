FRESH by Brookshire's had to discard a significant amount of meat after an unexpected mechanical issue while installing a new generator.
According to Brookshire Grocery Company, they were installing a generator at their store "to better serve the community in times of crisis" when the issue occurred.
"An unexpected mechanical issue occurred while installing a new generator at our FRESH by Brookshire’s store which resulted in our meat case losing power for an extended period of time," BGC said in a statement. "As a company, our top priority is the health and safety of our customers, employee-partners and communities. We only sell and donate food items that are verified under our food safety guidelines. Food safety compliance is a top focus for our organization and a responsibility we take very seriously."
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.